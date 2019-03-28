75-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped, Beaten Up In Muzaffarnagar

The woman has been admitted to hospital and the accused has been arrested. (Representational)

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and raped by a 30-year-old man in a village near Muzaffarnagar today, police said.

The woman had left home to relieve herself in the nearby fields when the accused raped her. He was later caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

The woman has been admitted to hospital.

Circle Officer Vijay Prakash said that a rape case has been registered against the accused.

