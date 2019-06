A case has been registered against the accused who is missing, the police said. (Representational)

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said today.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the minor was playing outside his house in Kakroli village, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the boy's family, the accused sexually assaulted him behind a nearby shop.

The boy later narrated the incident to his parents.

A case has been registered against the accused who is missing, the police said.