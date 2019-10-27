2 Cops Suspended For Thrashing BJP Leader's Son In UP

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. (Representational)

Two police officers have been suspended for allegedly beating up a local BJP leader's son in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, local BJP leader Arun Vashisht's son, Amit, was allegedly thrashed by two policemen after he asked them to not park their vehicle outside his house, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav.

Mr Yadav added that action has been taken against the policemen after a complaint.

