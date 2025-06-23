"Didn't Abandon Her": Grandson Of Woman Found Near Mumbai Garbage Dump

An elderly woman was found lying over piles of garbage in Mumbai on Saturday. The woman had allegedly informed police that her grandson had left her there. Her grandson, however, has claimed that she left the house on her own and that he did not abandon her.

"I did not abandon my grandmother. She often leaves the house when I go to the office in the morning and returns later," said the grandson, Sagar Shewale.

Reacting to her statement, Mr Shewale said, "I asked her about her statement. But she said she doesn't remember saying that. She forgets things because of her age."

Yashoda Gaikwad was found near a garbage dump in the Aarey Colony. Though the woman was found in the morning, the police were able to secure a hospital admission for her only by evening, 5:30 pm. She was admitted to Cooper Hospital after several other hospitals refused to admit her.

Her grandson insisted that he takes care of his maternal grandmother and rejected reports that termed reports that he dumped her near a garbage site as wrong. "I got a call from Aarey Colony Police. When I reached there, I was told she was admitted to Cooper Hospital.

He said that his wife was at the hospital with the elderly woman to take care of her.