Woman Charged For Cheating Elderly Citizen Of Rs 54 Lakh

A case of cheating, under section 420 and 406 of the IPC. (Representational)

An unidentified woman has been booked for allegedly cheating a senior citizen of Rs 54 lakh to facilitate the admission of the latter's grandson in a medical college, police said.Police said that the complaint was filed by Dadar-resident Premlata Shivcharan Singh, 83, who alleged that a woman had promised her grandson admission in a medical college and taken Rs 54 lakh for it.The woman, who took the money between October, 2015 and April 2016, lives in Sukhada apartments in Sir Pochkhanawala Road in Worli, the complainant has told police.A case of cheating, under section 420 and 406 of the IPC, was registered with Worli police station and further investigations were underway, an official said.