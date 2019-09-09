Woman, 67, Found Dead At Home In Mumbai; Police Suspect Robbery

The woman was found dead at her home in Mumbai's Mulund. (Representational)

A 67-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Mumbai's Mulund on Monday, the police said today.

Rukhmani Damjibhai Jivrajbhai lived alone in the house. Her domestic help knocked on her door several times but didn't get any response.

"We are probing various angles including robbery. We are waiting for the post mortem report. The police is in theprocess of registering a case," Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Singh told news agency PTI.

The woman had three sons who lived separately, the police said.

A police source said there were injury marks on the woman's neck and things were scattered around in the house, possibly by those who attempted a robbery there.

