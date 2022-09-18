Woman, 6-Year-Old Daughter Die By Jumping Off A Building In Mumbai: Cops

The police said that they have not recovered any suicide note. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building along with her 6-year-old daughter in Mumbai's Mira Road, police said on Saturday.

The Kashimira Police reached the spot, after being informed about the incident. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in the case and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The police informed that the dead named Rekha Devasi took her 6-year-old daughter Ankita to the terrace and committed suicide after jumping off. The dead used to live with her husband and two children in the same building.

The police said that they have not recovered any suicide note.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the investigation into the case is on.

