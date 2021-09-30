Watch: Woman Fights Off Leopard With Walking Stick In Mumbai

The next few nerve-wracking seconds show the woman falling back as the leopard tries to pounce on her.

A middle-aged woman was seen fighting off a leopard with her walking stick which was about to attack her in Mumbai's Aarey this evening. This is second such attack in the area in three days. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV.

Visuals show the leopard walking near the Aarey dairy area, a minute later, the woman enters the frame, slowly walking with the help of her walking stick. The woman, identified as Nirmala Devi Singh (55), was then seen sitting on an elevated platform with her back towards the wild cat.

The animal prowls towards her. As soon the woman notices the leopard, she tries to push it away with her stick. The next few nerve-wracking seconds show the woman falling back as the leopard tries to pounce on her. Moments later, the leopard retreats.

Scary visuals of a woman being attacked by a leopard in Aarey colony today. The woman is safe and undergoing treatment. This happened near Aarey dairy.. pic.twitter.com/zTyoVzJ2HQ — sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) September 29, 2021

The woman has received minor injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

A few people were also seen rushing towards the woman, probably after hearing the woman's calls for help.

Two days ago, a 4-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard. The boy was reportedly playing outside his residence when the leopard tried to dragged him away. The boy was saved after locals rushed to his rescue.

Aarey, covered with a vast swathe of green and home to a wide variety of animals and birds, has been witness to several incidents of leopards straying into residential areas. The area is the last few remaining green spaces in Mumbai.