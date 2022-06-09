Watch: Rain In Parts Of Mumbai, 2 Days Before Monsoon Arrival

Visuals shared by news agency ANI motorists navigating on Western Express Highway amid rain.

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall this morning, two days before the expected arrival of monsoon in the city. The weather agency has predicted cloudy skies with a possibility of rain or thundershowers for the next two days (Thursday and Friday) over the financial capital.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI motorists navigating on Western Express Highway amid rain. The pre-monsoon showers were a welcome relief for the city's residents amid the rising heatwave conditions in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway, Bandra pic.twitter.com/xQyvQNuPsK - ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Raigad Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nasik, Aurangabad and Latur during next 3-4 hrs, the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai said in its weather update on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning,light to moderate spells of rain & gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Raigad Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nasik, Aurangabad & Latur during next 3-4 hrs. pic.twitter.com/U0mHkEjmyu - Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 8, 2022

Earlier this month, Chandrapur in Vidarbha region recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while at least 40 cities and towns across the northwest and central parts of the country reported maximum temperature of 44 degrees and above.

The onset of the monsoon is expected to first take place in the Konkan and Goa region before Mumbai, which is expected on June 11. Monsoon showers are expected to intensify over the financial capital and adjoining areas after Jube 15.

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for India's farm-based economy.