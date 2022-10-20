Watch: Man Climbed Onto Mumbai Skywalk Roof, Then Dramatic Rescue

Mumbai skywalk rescue: The man now faces a police case under the drugs law.

A 24-year-old man climbed on the roof of a skywalk in Mumbai allegedly under the influence of drugs on Wednesday, said police. In dramatic footage from Wednesday morning, the man was seen being persuaded by officials to climb down the skywalk at Nana Chowk.

The man identified as Shakil Ahiya now faces a police case under the drugs law, added officials.

Gamdevi police, on being alerted about the incident, reached the spot with fire brigade personnel to rescue the man. Seen sitting on the edge of the roof, he stood up when the officials approached him, trying to convince him to get down from there.

One of the officials slowly approached him and got hold of him. They dragged him towards another side and pinned him to the roof. The rescue operation took around two hours.

Under the skywalk, some stood holding a large cloth to act as a cushion if the man jumps. Vehicular movement was disrupted due to the rescue efforts at the junction.

The man was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, according to Mumbai Zone-2 DCP Neelotpal. A case has been filed against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Earlier this year, a young man had climbed on the roof of a train engine at Bihar's Danapur railway station in a suicide attempt. It appeared that he wanted to touch the high-voltage, overhead electric wire but was rescued by railway officials.