Watch: Area Under Navi Mumbai Flyover Turned Into Sports Complex

The video is a hit on social media.

A video showing a public sports complex built under a flyover is gaining traction on social media. The clip has been posted on Twitter by a content creator who goes by handle Dhananyaj_Tech. It shows youngsters playing cricket on what appears to be a basketball court. The man showing the area pans the camera and shows a badminton court in the other half of the area under the flyover. The smart planning has been praised by several users, including businessman Anand Mahindra.

This is brilliant idea 💡

I think all cities should implement this 👌🏼



Does your city have something similar? pic.twitter.com/qe5px87ecP — Dhananjay_Tech (@Dhananjay_Tech) March 27, 2023

According to old reports, the sports complex has been developed under the Sanpada flyover. The project was launched in 2021 by the civic body under the flyover that connects Sector 16 and Sector 8 in the area.

In the video going viral, the area is seen covered with net to make sure balls and other things do not land on the road.

The video has been viewed 1.3 million times and received over 12,000 likes.

"Can't get a better use of the underside of a bridge than this, great makeover," commented one user. "Quite innovative, should happen in Delhi also," said another.

As per Newsband, a local daily from Navi Mumbai, this public sports complex covers 2745.27 square kilometres. It was opened for free use in December 2022.

The civic body also carried out same work under another flyover in Nerul.