Mumbai Man Tried To Hit Neighbour's Dog. Brother Stops Him, Gets Killed

The dead man tried to prevent his brother from hitting a neighbour's dog (Representational)

A 45-year-old man fell and died of head injuries after being pushed by his brother who tried to stop him from hitting a neighbour's pet dog, police said Monday.

The incident took place Friday night at suburban Vile Parle, they said.

The dead man, Shiva Kolekar, tried to prevent his brother Hanumanta Kolekar, 50, from hitting the dog, an official said.

As Shiva Kolekar came forward, Hanumanta Kolekar pushed him away following which the former fell down and sustained serious head injuries, he said.

Hanumanta Kolekar took his brother to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The accused has been arrested and charged under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

He was produced before a local court, which sent him to police custody for two days, the official said.