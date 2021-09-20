Video: Woman Slips Trying To Board Moving Train, Passengers Rescue Her

The woman be seen trying to board the moving train at Mumbai's Vasai Road Railway Junction.

A woman in Mumbai was saved by alert passengers at Mumbai's Vasai Road Railway Junction on Sunday when she fell off a moving train. A CCTV footage has captured the entire incident.

The nearly two-minute footage shared by news agency ANI shows the woman trying to board the moving train.

The video then shows the woman losing her footing, tumbling down and then getting stuck between the moving train and the track.

Some passengers on the platform are then seen swiftly rushing to help the woman; policemen are also seen rushing to the woman's aid.

Eventually, the train comes to a halt with several passengers rushing to offer help as the crowd around the woman grows.

The Vasai Road Railway Junction is located on the Western line and Vasai Road-Roha line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.

Last week, another woman who was standing in the middle of a railway track while a local train was fast approaching was saved by an alert policeman at the Vasai Road Railway Junction.

As the Dahanu-Andheri local train approached the railway station, policeman Eknath Naik, who was on patrolling duty, saw the woman standing in the middle of the tracks.

Mr Naik then immediately signalled the motorman to stop the train. Running towards the spot, Mr Naik pulled the woman onto the platform, saving her from the train.