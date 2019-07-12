Video Shows Rescue Operation Of Mumbai Boy Who Fell Into Drain 2 Days Ago

The two-year-old boy continues to remain trapped and efforts are on to rescue him.

More than 36 hours have passed since the rescue operation began for the two-year-old Mumbai boy who fell into a drain in Ambedkar Nagar on Wednesday night, but with little success so far.

The boy continues to remain trapped even as the city's fire brigade, police, ambulance and ward staff have been pressed into operation to rescue him.

Here's the video of the rescue operation:

#WATCH Mumbai: Operation still underway to rescue the boy who fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm on 10th July. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/vYtZEoC1s6 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

The boy slipped into the drain at 10:24 p.m. on Wednesday night. The CCTV footage shows him walking alone on the side of a busy road. Unaware of an open drain, he is seen slipping into it.

#WATCH Mumbai: A 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/kx2vlJAN5C — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

The boy's father Sandeep Singh said there is no lid on the drain for many years. The residents try to cover it but that's of no use as rain washes it away.

"If this would have happened outside the Oberoi hotel, the lid on the gutter would have been fixed very early but no one gives attention to the slums," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are demanding action against civic officials whose negligence led to this mishap.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has said the person who is responsible for this will be punished.

(With Inputs From ANI)

