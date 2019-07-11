On CCTV, 3-Year-Old Slips Into Mumbai Drain As He Walks Alone At Night

The boy fell into the open drain in Mumbai's Goregaon at around 10:24.

A three-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Mumbai last night. Visuals of the child slipping into the drain has been captured on a CCTV camera.

A search operation to rescue the boy began last night and is still on.

The boy can be seen walking alone on the side of a busy road in the suburb of Goregaon. Unaware of an open drain, the boy walks towards the road. He then turns back and takes a few steps back when he slips into the drain. The drain was hidden behind what appears to a telephone line box. Cars are parked on the road and vehicles can be seen passing by.

#WATCH Mumbai: A 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/kx2vlJAN5C — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Soon after he fell at around 10:24 pm, the Mumbai Fire Brigade began a search operation in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar. Along with the fire brigade, police, ambulance and medical personnel are part of the search efforts.



