Video: Man Run Over By Bus In Mumbai, Miraculously Escapes Unhurt

The man was trying to cross the road when the incident took place.

An elderly man narrowly escaped death after being knocked down by a bus while crossing the road. The incident took place in Powai area of Mumbai. The footage has been captured on the CCTV installed in the area and posted by news agency ANI on Twitter. It shows the man dressed in kurta-pyjama trying to cross a road in the locality when a bus knocks him down from one side. The incident horrified the pedestrians who watched on as the man appeared from under the bus unhurt.

#WATCH | Elderly man's close shave in Powai area of Mumbai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.



(Source: viral video) pic.twitter.com/50LV4N2Pvk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

It took place on Tuesday outside the Everest Heights Building near the Lake Side complex. A number of users have also posted the clip on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The 47-second video begins with showing a busy street in the Powai area, with lots of cars and autorickshaws crossing the street. A bus too is seen stuck on one side of the road due to traffic.

A few seconds later, an elderly man appears in the camera frame and tries to cross the road. But looking at the traffic flow, stops after taking a few steps. But the bus driver, unaware of the man standing in front of the vehicle, races ahead knocking him down.

The man is seen going under the bus and other car drivers shouting. The bus driver immediately halts the vehicle and opens the door to check if the man is alive.

Miraculously, the elderly man appears from behind the bus unscathed and is seen walking towards the driver at the end of the video.

No police case has been registered so far in connection with the incident.