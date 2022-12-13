On Camera, Mumbai Man Lunges Under Moving Bus On Busy Road, Dies

The police are yet to ascertain why the man chose to die by suicide.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case in the death of a 59-year-old man, who allegedly dived under a moving bus in Andheri West. In the incident that was recorded on camera, the rear wheels of the bus were seen running over his waist.

The video of the incident that apparently took place on December 6 made rounds on the internet before it came to the police's notice.

The police identified the victim as Abdul Gaffar Ismail Sayyed, 59, who killed himself under the limits of DN Nagar Police Station in Andheri West. His body has been handed over to the family, the police said.

Further details are awaited.