Video: Fire In 21-Storey Mumbai Building Brought Under Control

The fire broke out in a third-floor room of Marina Enclave

A fire broke out on a building in Mumbai's Malad West today. The blaze was brought under control without reports of any casualties.

In a video that went viral on social media, at least two rooms on the third floor of the building can be seen engulfed in flames, while thick black plumes of smoke keep billowing out of the residential tower.

In one of the videos, a woman can be seen sitting perilously on the ledge of the balcony of one of the rooms that is up in flames.

Seconds later, as a ladder is placed against the outer wall of the building to help her come down, she can be seen initially reaching out for the ladder and then suddenly jumping off it from a considerable height.

The video footage fails to capture her while she is down on the ground.

Five engines from Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported in a closed room on the third floor of 21-storey Marina Enclave in Jankalyan Nagar around 11am. It was brought under control by 11.15am

An inquiry is on to find out the reason behind the blaze.