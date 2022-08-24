On Camera, Dahi Handi Participant Falls To Death In Mumbai

The 24-year-old man fell to his death from a human pyramid during a 'Dahi Handi' event in Mumbai.

A 24-year-old participant at a 'Dahi Handi' event in Mumbai died after he fell from a human pyramid while playing 'Govinda' during the annual Janmashtami rituals.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident, though no arrests have been made so far.

Sandesh Dalvi, a member of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak group, suffered serious head injuries after he fell off a human pyramid formed by 'Govindas' ('Dahi Handi' participants) during Janmashtami celebrations at Bamanwadi in Vile Parle last Friday night. He was admitted to Cooper Hospital, late on Friday night. On Sunday, his family members got him discharged from Cooper and admitted him to Nanavati Hospital after his condition deteriorated, an official at Vile Parle Police Station said. Dalvi died in hospital late on Monday night.

After Dalvi's fall from the human pyramid, police had filed an FIR against the event organiser. Following his death, a case for causing death due to negligence and for causing a life-threatening injury was also registered, the police official said.

According to Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle, Dalvi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday around 2.50pm. "He had sustained severe head injuries and was taken up for surgery. However, his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to his injuries around 9pm [on Tuesday]," an official at the hospital said.

According to official data, 222 participants had suffered injuries during 'Dahi Handi' events conducted across the country on the occasion of Janmashtami last Friday, out of which, 202 were discharged after initial treatment in hospitals and clinics.