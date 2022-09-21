Video: Car Rams 3 Auto-Rickshaws, Injures 7 On Busy Mumbai Road

Several school children were also seen in the frame.

A speeding car rammed three auto-rickshaws and hit several people on a busy road in Mumbai, shocking visuals showed. The accident was recorded on a car cam of another vehicle that was crossing the area in Ghatkopar.

The driver of the car was busy charging his mobile, when his friend - an auto driver - started the car.

The car was seen knocking down a person before coming to a halt. In the next frame, passersby were seen rushing to help the injured man.

Around seven people sustained minor injuries, said police, adding the driver has been arrested.

Delhi and Mumbai don't look so different when it comes to road accidents, a study by insurance provider ACKO has found. The national capital is the most road accident-prone region in the country with an accident rate of 20.3 per cent while Mumbai stood a close second at 18.2 per cent, according to the ACKO accident index.