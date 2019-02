The 19-Year-old hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the kitchen at his home. (Representational)

Upset over not getting the mobile phone of their choice, a 19-year-old allegedly hanged himself at his home in Mumbai on Friday, police said.

Police said that the teen wanted a mobile phone worth Rs 37,000 but his elder brother gave him a different one that was worth less.

"Upset over not getting the phone of his choice, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the kitchen," police said. They will continue investigation.