This Bizarre Phone Case Feels Like Human Skin And Can Get Sunburned

The French researcher also used 3D printing and hand-sculpting techniques, and individually carved wrinkles into the engineered epidermis.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
This Bizarre Phone Case Feels Like Human Skin And Can Get Sunburned
Skincase is still a prototype and isn't for sale quite yet.

A UK-based company has unveiled a bizarre, flesh-looking mobile phone case that looks, feels and even reacts to sunlight like human skin. According to the New York Post, French researcher Marc Teyssier partnered with Virgin Media O2 to create the Skincase. The mobile cover is a synthetic accessory designed to change colour when exposed to ultraviolet light, mimicking the effects of sunburn. The project was inspired by research showing staggering gaps between how frequently people check their phones during peak UV hours and how rarely they reapply sunscreen with similar consistency.

"My work often seeks to bridge the gap between our digital lives and our physical well-being. The Skincase is a prime example of how technology can be harnessed to promote health awareness and encourage positive behavioural change," Mr Teyssier said in a press release.

Although the skin case looks creepy and lifelike, Mr Teyssier insisted that it is synthetic. According to the Post, it was engineered using silicone combined with UV-reactive compounds to realistically replicate the texture and behaviour of human skin. 

The French researcher also used 3D printing and hand-sculpting techniques, and individually carved wrinkles into the engineered epidermis. The Skincase has been created in three different skin tones, and each reacts to UV rays by changing colours, just like the real thing, per the outlet. 

"With mobiles being such an essential part of everyday life, especially on holiday according to our new research, we've created the Skincase to demonstrate in real time just how severe the effects of sunburn can be while also promoting sun safety among holidaymakers," Chris Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2, said.

Skincase is still a prototype and isn't for sale quite yet.

Notably, Mr Teyssier is not new to working with synthetic skin technologies. Previously, he created an artificial skin that adheres to cell phones. In 2019, he introduced the tech to the world, saying that he simply wanted to "pinch (his) phone, so he created a mobile accessory that could feel human touch and even reciprocate the sensation as a means of comfort. 

