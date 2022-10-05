"Pushpa Says Jhukega Nahi, BJP Though...": Uddhav Thackeray's Top Quotes

Uddhav Thackeray made a strong address from a Mumbai venue where the Shiv Sena has for long held its Dussehra rally

'Pushpa Says Jhukega Nahi, BJP Though...': Uddhav Thackeray's Top Quotes

Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai (PTI)

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, who is fighting for control of the Shiv Sena, which Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claims is his, today made a strong address from a Mumbai venue where the Shiv Sena has for long held its Dussehra rally.

Here are 5 points from Uddhav Thackeray's speech

  1. "All employment is going to Gujarat. But Pushpa says jhukega nahi..."

  2. "What will happen to Shiv Sena? Seeing the crowd here, the question now is - what will happen to the traitors? All have gathered together. Like every year, this time too Ravana will burn. But this time Ravana is different."

  3. "With time, Ravana also changes...He used to be 10-headed till now. How many heads does he have now? He is 50 times more betraying."

  4. "As long as you are there, I am the party chief of Shiv Sena. You will decide this, that I will be the party chief. If you say so, I will leave. But not at the behest of these traitors."

  5. "I can speak on Hindutva. But there is also inflation. I appreciate the courage of the Sangh, who dared to speak on inflation in the country. The rupee is falling. Who will speak on this?"



Post a comment
.