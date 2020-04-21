Two Killed, One Injured In Dispute Over Parking Of Scooter In Mumbai: Cops

The victims had a heated argument with their neighbour over parking of a scooter.(Representational)

Two brothers were killed and one severely injured in a petty dispute over a parking space at a chawl in Sewri Cross Road in central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at a municipal chawl in the jurisdiction of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAF) Marg police station, an official said.

The victims Shahid Razak Patel (22), his brothers Sahil (16) and Adnan (16) had a heated argument with their neighbour Karim Yusuf Shaikh (35) over parking of a scooter at the chawl, he said.

Mr Shaikh's family joined the fight, following which he brutally knifed the brothers, the official said, adding that the trio rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where Mr Shahid and Mr Sahil succumbed to their injuries and Mr Adnan remains critical.

A case of murder was registered against Mr Shaikh, his sister Ms Minaz and their parents at RAK police station, the official said.

