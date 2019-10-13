Two Brothers Stab 17-Year-Old In Mumbai; Arrested

According to police, the incident was apparently a fallout of some dispute. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by two brothers at Shastri Nagar locality in suburban Kalina in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The two accused, identified as Gautam Wahman Muneshwar, 35, and his younger brother Kshitij, 24, were arrested from their residence in Kalina for killing Sahil Shah, the official said.

According to police, the incident was apparently a fallout of some dispute.

"The duo stabbed the boy in his neck with a sharp weapon, following which he collapsed to the ground and started bleeding profusely. This made the accused nervous and they even applied turmeric powder on his wound. However, they later dumped him along the roadside and fled from the spot. The victim bled to death there," an official of Vakola police station said.

When the passersby spotted the victim's body early morning, they alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and after making inquiries with the people from the area and checking the CCTV footage from nearby shops, police contacted the victim's family and also traced the accused and arrested them, the official said.

"During their interrogation, the accused told the police that they caught hold of the boy as he tried to enter their house and after a heated argument, they bashed him up, in which he died," he added.

The victim's father, Muslim Shah, said his son had left their house late Saturday evening saying he was going to meet his friend but did not return home.

A senior inspector from Vakola police station Kailash Awhad said that a case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 302 (murder) and they will be produced before a local court on Monday.

According to an official, this is the third case of murder registered at Vakola police station in less than two weeks.

