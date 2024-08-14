'Trick Won't Work': Mumbai Police To Man Pulling Off 'Stunts' Across City

The accused is a resident of Chembur and has been arrested from there by the Azad Maidan Police.

The Azad Maidan Police in Mumbai has filed a case against some youths and arrested a man for performing dangerous stunts across various locations in the city.

The accused was allegedly performing stunts and recording them with his friends for social media. Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that he wanted to participate in India's Got Talent and also in a talent show in the US.

Mumbai Police shared a clip of the accused on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday which said, "Trying to 'Pull a stunt'? The ‘trick' won't work!"

They have also shared it on Instagram.

The clip shared by Mumbai police has the video of the man performing the stunts along with the man admitting that he has been arrested for videographing and performing bicycle motocross (BMX) stunts and flips around 3 am with his friends on June 4, 2024.

The social media post by Mumbai Police also advises everyone to avoid taking part in such risky acts. "You don't have a stunt double, refrain from doing these risky acts. #AvoidFatalStunts," it said.