Tribals To Take Out "Protest March" On March 18

The protest march will be taken out under the banner of Shramajivi Sanghatana.

Mumbai | | Updated: March 16, 2018 16:07 IST
Issues like the plight of tribal students and employment facilities will be highlighted in the protest

Thane (Maharashtra):  Tribals will take out a 'protest march' from Thane to the Maharashtra Legislature in Mumbai, which will start on March 18 to press for their various demands, it was announced on Friday.

"The protest march will be taken out under the banner of Shramajivi Sanghatana," its president Vivek Pandit told reporters.

Mr Pandit, a former MLA, said that tribals from districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik will take part in the march which will commence from March 18.

"We will highlight issues like the plight of tribal students and employment facilities which they are deprived of," he said.

