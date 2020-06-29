Traffic Jams In Mumbai As Cops Enforce '2-km Rule' In Coronavirus Fight

Coronavirus: Jams were especially reported from the Dahisar toll naka, an entry point to Mumbai.

Mumbai witnessed massive traffic jams today as the police created multiple check points to strictly enforce the 2-km travel restriction applicable for all residents, barring office goers. Jams were especially reported from the Dahisar toll naka - an entry point to the city.

The Mumbai Police also impounded vehicles of those found violating the 2-km radius rule announced Sunday amid a steady growth of coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra capital.

Residents have been told to only visit markets, salons, barber shops and parks close to their residence, and not step out of the house unnecessarily.

The state prepares to resume economic activity under Mission Begin Again after the extended lockdown ends on June 30.

"Only those attending offices or medical emergencies are allowed to go further...It is our sincere appeal that all citizens behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times," the police said in a statement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also said on Sunday that people must follow rules to ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed. He warned that number of cases would rise as state restarts economic activity and urged people exercise caution and restraint.

"In the last 15 days we have cautiously and gradually started reopening shops and offices, we have started local [train] services for essential staff in Mumbai and small shops and businesses in rural parts of the state...Just because we are slowly starting the economy doesn't mean the danger is averted. I request you to please step out only if you have necessary work," Mr Thackeray said.

Mumbai, the second worst-hit city in the country after Delhi, on Sunday reported 1,287 cases, which took its grand total to 75,539 with 156 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 5,493 new cases taking the state's total number of cases to 1,64,626.