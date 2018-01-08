Teenager Dies After Rash Biker Drags Her For 100 Metres In Mumbai The teenager was hit by a speeding motorcycle, which was racing and tried to overtake other vehicles from the left on Worli Sea Face in Mumbai

Police said the biker has also been admitted to hospital and will be arrested (Representational) Mumbai: Rash driving has claimed the life of a young girl in Mumbai. 19-year-old Girija Ambala, who was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle on Worli Sea Face on Saturday night, died on Monday morning.



The 19-year-old student was crossing the road when the bike hit her. She was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by an eyewitness who stopped their car. She died due to multiple head injuries and heavy internal bleeding.



Murli Ambala, the girl's father, told NDTV, "We were planning to celebrate her 20th birthday next month. She was a promising child. Now we have lost her. Those who have done this should not get away. They should get the strictest punishment."



The teenager was hit by a speeding motorcycle, which was racing and tried to overtake other vehicles from the left. With Girija's clothes getting entangled in the handle of the motorbike, she was dragged along as the bike skidded after hitting her. Her skull was fractured with the impact and she started bleeding after suffering multiple injuries.

The bikers were racing on the busy place and the teenager's clothes got entangled in bike, police said



"There were three bikes. One of them came and hit us and the others ran away. After the bike hit us, it dragged for 100 metres from here. I fell down right where the bike hit us," he told NDTV.



The biker has also been admitted to hospital with injuries. The police said they have filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and will arrest the accused as soon as he is discharged from hospital.



Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj told NDTV, "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The biker is also in Hospital. We will take action once he is released."





