Teenager Dies After Rash Biker Drags Her For 100 Metres In Mumbai

The 19-year-old student was crossing the road when the bike hit her. She was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by an eyewitness who stopped their car. She died due to multiple head injuries and heavy internal bleeding.
Murli Ambala, the girl's father, told NDTV, "We were planning to celebrate her 20th birthday next month. She was a promising child. Now we have lost her. Those who have done this should not get away. They should get the strictest punishment."
The teenager was hit by a speeding motorcycle, which was racing and tried to overtake other vehicles from the left. With Girija's clothes getting entangled in the handle of the motorbike, she was dragged along as the bike skidded after hitting her. Her skull was fractured with the impact and she started bleeding after suffering multiple injuries.
Kunal Vaidya, her friend with whom she had stepped out, was a witness to the accident. He broke down upon arriving at the spot this evening.
"There were three bikes. One of them came and hit us and the others ran away. After the bike hit us, it dragged for 100 metres from here. I fell down right where the bike hit us," he told NDTV.
Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj told NDTV, "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The biker is also in Hospital. We will take action once he is released."