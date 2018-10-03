Teen Slips Off Train, Commuters Grab T-Shirt To Pull Her Up Near Mumbai

The girl told the police she was talking on the phone when she lost balance and fell.

A 17-year-old girl had a miraculous escape after she fell off a local train near Mumbai but pulled up in time by a fellow traveller. A cellphone video of the incident went viral within hours.

The girl, a resident of Diva in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, was travelling on the footboard of a Kalyan-bound train when she slipped, but an alert commuter quickly grabbed her by her T-shirt and held on to her even as another train passed by on the adjacent track. A few seconds later, others helped him pull her back into the compartment.

The incident took place between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations on Monday. The girl was given medical help at the Diva station where she got off the train as her hand was bleeding after the incident. The girl was standing close to the door even though the train was not crowded, commuters said.

The railway police managed to identify girl after the video went viral on Tuesday. The girl told the police she was talking on the phone when she lost balance and fell.