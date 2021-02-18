South African Woman Caught With 3 Kg Heroin At Mumbai Airport

Besides the banned drug, 10,000 South African rands in cash were also recovered from her.

A woman from South Africa was apprehended at the Mumbai international airport early on Thursday and nearly three kilograms of heroin was recovered from her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official said.

Besides the banned drug, 10,000 South African rands in cash were also recovered from her, he said.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, the NCB laid a trap at the passenger arrival area of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airportin the early hours of Thursday. During the operation, a woman who travelled from Johannesburg to Mumbai via Doha by Qatar Airways flight, was caught," the official said.

She was identified as Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo, he said.

"After intercepting the woman on her arrival, the NCB team, led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, searched her trolley-bag and found that a cavity has been created inside it," he said.

Two packets of heroin were found concealed in the cavity, while one more packet was hidden elsewhere in the bag, he said, adding that 2.960 kg of the banned drug was recovered.

The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

