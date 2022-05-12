Shiv Sena MLA From Mumbai Dies During Family Vacation In Dubai

Ramesh Latke was a two-time Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai's Andheri East Assembly seat

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said. He was 52.

"Ramesh Latke died on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the party office-bearer said.

Latke was a two-time Shiv Sena legislator from Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring his body back to India. We hope that the body would be brought back on Thursday," he told news agency Press Trust of India.

The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar's party NCP and the Congress.



