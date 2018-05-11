Senior Mumbai Cop Himanshu Roy Allegedly Commits Suicide, Reactions Pour In On Twitter

Former ATS Chief Himanshu Roy, a 1988 batch officer, used his service revolver to shoot himself at around 1.40 pm.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: May 11, 2018 18:01 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Senior Mumbai Cop Himanshu Roy Allegedly Commits Suicide, Reactions Pour In On Twitter

Himanshu Roy had led investigations including the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and the J Dey murder.

Mumbai:  Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Himanshu Roy, who had been involved in the investigation of several high-profile cases, allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Friday. He was currently serving as an Additional Director General of Police. Himanshu Roy, a former Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad chief, was battling cancer, and was on a long leave on medical grounds. Himanshu Roy, a 1988 batch officer, allegedly used his service revolver to shoot himself at around 1:40 pm today. Himanshu Roy was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Several Twitter users came out on the micro-blogging website to express their anguish. Congress leader Milind Deora and actress Renuka Shahane were among those who offered their condolences.

The officer had led high-profile investigations including one into the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing, the murder of Pallavi Purkayastha and the J Dey murder.

Meanwhile, the forensic team arrived at the residence of Himanshu Roy to investigate his alleged suicide.

Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Himanshu RoyMumbai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................