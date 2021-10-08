Mumbai Senior Cop Caught Taking Rs 40,000 Bribe: Police

Sujata Patil is posted at Meghwadi division.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) Mumbai unit on Friday caught an assistant commissioner of police while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil, who is posted at Meghwadi division, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a complainant, the official said.

The complainant, who did not wish to give in to her demand, approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, he said.

Following verification, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials laid a trap at the senior policewoman's office and caught her red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant, the official said.

Searches are underway at Sujata Patil's office and further details are awaited, he added.