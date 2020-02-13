Fire In 3-Storey Commercial Building In Mumbai's Andheri

A fire broke out at a building at Rolta Technology Park in Mumbai

A fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Andheri on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured or trapped inside, he said.

The fire broke out in the building at Rolta Technology Park at 11.30 am, the official said.

Dense smoke engulfed the building and its staircases, making firefighting operations challenging.

"It is a major fire. Twelve fire engines are engaged in dousing the flames. All efforts are being made to extinguish the blaze," the official said.

The fire is confined to the server room on the building's second floor, he said, adding they are trying to find out what led to the fire.