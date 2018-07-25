Railways Suffered Rs 90 Lakh Loss In Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Government

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Western Circle, has been nominated to conduct an inquiry (File)

The railways suffered a loss of around Rs 90 lakh in the Mumbai road overbridge (ROB) collapse earlier this month, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed the Lok Sabha today.

On July 3, the ROB had collapsed on rail tracks in suburban Andheri amid heavy rains, hurting five people.

"Estimated loss of property in the collapse of the road overbridge in Mumbai is Rs 88.54 lakh. The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Western Circle, has been nominated to conduct an inquiry. The inquiry is in progress," the MoS said.

On October 3, 2015, a similar incident took place in Gujarat, in which the losses amounted to Rs 8.50 lakh and there was no loss of life, he said.

After the accident, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said a joint safety audit will be conducted by the railways, the BMC and IIT at 445 road overbridges, foot overbridges and bridges over the pipelines in Mumbai over the next six months as part of efforts to improve safety of the commuters.