Prakash Ambedkar Leads Rally To Seek Arrest Of Bhima-Koregaon Violence Accused

Some 50,000 people attended the rally in Mumbai, leading to traffic jam in south Mumbai throughout the day.
Mr Ambedkar had given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to arrest right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide, also known as Guruji, before March 26 or prepare for protests. Today's march was organised to follow up on that ultimatum.
Mr Ambedkar alleged that Sambhaji Bhide was as much responsible as Milind Ekbote for provoking the January 1 violence in Bhima-Koregaon. A day later, Mumbai also saw violent protests against the incident at Bhima-Koregaon with several acts of arson and vandalism.
Milind Ekbote was arrested on March 14. Mr Ambedkar announced that they were planning to hold the protest with minimum inconvenience to the public. But after the police denied permission, they assembled at Azad Maidan, which led to traffic chaos.
Comments
The government has promised to withdraw cases filed during protests after the Bhima-Koregaon violence, except for those who have been caught vandalising public property. Mr Ambedkar met with the chief minister on Monday afternoon to press for the demand of arresting Sambhaji Bhide.