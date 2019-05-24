23-Year-Old Doctor Commits Suicide, Case Against Three Seniors: Police

The accused doctors also used to defame Tadvi on WhatsApp groups of students, police said.

A 23-year-old doctor belonging to a tribal community allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at the hostel of the government-run Nair hospital in the city, the police said on Thursday.

The student identified as Payal Salman Tadvi was under depression as three of her senior colleagues allegedly used to harass her with castiest remarks, the police said.

Tadvi who was the student of a post-graduate course in gynecology, allegedly hanged herself on Wednesday night.

Agripada police have registered a case against three doctors and probe is on.

