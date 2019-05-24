23-Year-Old Doctor Commits Suicide, Case Against Three Seniors: Police

The student identified as Payal Salman Tadvi was under depression as three of her senior colleagues allegedly used to harass her with castiest remarks, the police said.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 24, 2019 02:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
23-Year-Old Doctor Commits Suicide, Case Against Three Seniors: Police

The accused doctors also used to defame Tadvi on WhatsApp groups of students, police said.


Mumbai: 

A 23-year-old doctor belonging to a tribal community allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at the hostel of the government-run Nair hospital in the city, the police said on Thursday.

The student identified as Payal Salman Tadvi was under depression as three of her senior colleagues allegedly used to harass her with castiest remarks, the police said.

Tadvi who was the student of a post-graduate course in gynecology, allegedly hanged herself on Wednesday night.

The accused doctors also used to defame Tadvi on WhatsApp groups of students, a police official said.

Agripada police have registered a case against three doctors and probe is on.

For more Mumbai news, click here



Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mumbai medical student commits suicidemedical student commits suicideTribal student death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Election ResultsLok Sabha Election ResultsBJPCongressUP Election ResultsDelhi Election ResultsWest Bengal Election 2019Live NewsLive Election ResultsElectionElection NewsElection ResultKarnataka Election ResultsLive Election ResultsWinning CandidatesRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................