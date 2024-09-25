All About Mumbai's First Underground Metro To Be Launched By PM Modi

Mumbai:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to partially inaugurate Mumbai's first underground metro, the Metro 3 project, during his visit to the city next month. This will mark the opening of the Aqua Line's first phase, a 12-km stretch running between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with 10 stations operational on this section.
According to reports, PM Modi will also launch several important projects in Maharashtra including one section of the Thane Creek Bridge and the final phase of the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai to Nagpur.
He will also lay the foundation for the Thane Ring Metro.
Key details of new Mumbai Metro stretch
- Distance: 12 kilometers
- Stations: 10 (between Aarey Colony and BKC)
- Full Corridor Length: 33.5 km
- Completion of Full Line: Expected by March 2025
- Total Stations: 27
- Operational Hours: 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and from 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekends.
- Train Operations: There will be nine rakes in service, undertaking 96 trips each day. Each eight-car train is expected to carry around 2,500 passengers.
- Train Captains: 48 train captains will operate the trains, which can technically run driverless.
The line will provide crucial connections for daily commuters, including access to both domestic and international airports. Once fully operational, the Aqua Line will link southern, central and western parts of Mumbai.
Key areas along this line include Nariman Point, Mumbai Central, Worli, Dadar and a direct connection to Mumbai International Airport.
Mumbai's Metro price structure
For the Aqua Line, the fare structure hasn't been officially confirmed yet. However, based on the fare structures of existing lines, it is expected to follow a similar range.
Here's an estimated fare structure for when it becomes operational:
- 0-3 km: Rs 10
- 3-12 km: Rs 20
- 12-18 km: Rs 30
- 18+ km: Rs 40 or more
Initially, passengers will receive paper tickets with a QR code, with plans to activate NCMC cards gradually.
The partial inauguration of the Metro 3 corridor could have an immediate impact on travel within the city. The stations along this stretch connect vital locations like Santacruz, Marol and Ghatkopar. This underground line is expected to reduce road traffic congestion, especially in high-traffic areas such as the western suburbs.
Originally planned for completion in 2021, the Aqua Line faced delays due to various challenges, including environmental concerns over the Aarey car depot and slow construction progress by contractors.
The Mumbai Metro network is undergoing rapid expansion, with the Aqua Line being one of 14 planned metro lines designed to ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.
Other current and upcoming Metro Lines
- Line 1 (Blue Line): The first metro line, running between Versova, Andheri and Ghatkopar. It has 12 stations and covers 11.4 km.
- Line 2A (Yellow Line): This partially operational line connects Dahisar (East) to DN Nagar along the Link Road, covering 18.6 km with 17 stations.
- Line 2B (Yellow Line): This extension of Line 2A will run from DN Nagar to Mandale.
- Line 4 (Green Line): Running between Wadala and Kasarvadavali, covering 32.32 km, this line improves connectivity through central Mumbai.
- Line 5 (Orange Line): This 24.95 km line connects Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan.
- Line 6 (Pink Line): A 14.47 km line linking Lokhandwala to Kanjurmarg, improving east-west connectivity in the suburbs.
- Line 7 (Red Line): This line is operational from Dahisar (East) to Gundavali, covering 16.5 km with 14 stations.
- Line 9: An extension of Line 7 that will run from Dahisar (East) to Mira Bhayander.
- Line 8 (Airport connector): A proposed line to connect Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport.
- Line 10 and Line 11: Planned extensions to improve connectivity between the northern suburbs and business districts.
- Line 12: A future extension connecting Kalyan to Taloja in the city's outskirts.
- Line 13 and Line 14: Proposed lines that will extend metro service from Mira Road to Virar and Kanjurmarg to Badlapur, further reaching the distant suburbs.