All About Mumbai's First Underground Metro To Be Launched By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to partially inaugurate Mumbai's first underground metro, the Metro 3 project, during his visit to the city next month. This will mark the opening of the Aqua Line's first phase, a 12-km stretch running between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with 10 stations operational on this section.

According to reports, PM Modi will also launch several important projects in Maharashtra including one section of the Thane Creek Bridge and the final phase of the Samruddhi Expressway connecting Mumbai to Nagpur.

He will also lay the foundation for the Thane Ring Metro.

Key details of new Mumbai Metro stretch

Distance: 12 kilometers

Stations: 10 (between Aarey Colony and BKC)

Full Corridor Length: 33.5 km

Completion of Full Line: Expected by March 2025

Total Stations: 27

Operational Hours: 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and from 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekends.

Train Operations: There will be nine rakes in service, undertaking 96 trips each day. Each eight-car train is expected to carry around 2,500 passengers.

Train Captains: 48 train captains will operate the trains, which can technically run driverless.

The line will provide crucial connections for daily commuters, including access to both domestic and international airports. Once fully operational, the Aqua Line will link southern, central and western parts of Mumbai.

Key areas along this line include Nariman Point, Mumbai Central, Worli, Dadar and a direct connection to Mumbai International Airport.

Mumbai's Metro price structure

For the Aqua Line, the fare structure hasn't been officially confirmed yet. However, based on the fare structures of existing lines, it is expected to follow a similar range.

Here's an estimated fare structure for when it becomes operational:

0-3 km: Rs 10

3-12 km: Rs 20

12-18 km: Rs 30

18+ km: Rs 40 or more

Initially, passengers will receive paper tickets with a QR code, with plans to activate NCMC cards gradually.

The partial inauguration of the Metro 3 corridor could have an immediate impact on travel within the city. The stations along this stretch connect vital locations like Santacruz, Marol and Ghatkopar. This underground line is expected to reduce road traffic congestion, especially in high-traffic areas such as the western suburbs.

Originally planned for completion in 2021, the Aqua Line faced delays due to various challenges, including environmental concerns over the Aarey car depot and slow construction progress by contractors.

The Mumbai Metro network is undergoing rapid expansion, with the Aqua Line being one of 14 planned metro lines designed to ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.

Other current and upcoming Metro Lines