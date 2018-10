Part Of Foot Overbridge Collapses In Mumbai Due To Crane Tipping Over

No injuries were caused by the foot overbridge collapse

A portion of a foot overbridge in Mumbai collapsed today near Mankhurd on Sion-Panvel Highway, civic officials said, adding that no was injured in the incident.

A BMC Disaster Control Room official said that the FOB was being dismantled by the Public Works Department when the incident happened at around 4pm today.

He said that two cranes were deployed to dismantle the steel structure of the FOB and one of the cranes tipped over, leading to the incident.

"No injuries have been reported so far. The debris is being cleared and the incident caused traffic snarls on the arterial road," the official said.

Traffic police asked motorists travelling to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to take alternate routes.

