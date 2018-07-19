Pak Man Allegedly Posed As Indian, Mumbai Woman Found Out From Photo

The woman got to know about the man's identity after she dialled the photo studio number on his picture.

A Pakistani man allegedly faked his identity as Indian and approached a Mumbai woman for marriage on WhatsApp.

The woman said that she had been getting a lot of proposals after she uploaded her profile on a matrimonial website. "I was approached by this man on July 1 who claimed to be a doctor from India and was working in London. He said that that he belongs to Nagpur and after termination of his contract with the London hospital, he would come back to India to start a family here," the woman said.

She further said that he would ask her about her choices and hobbies, but was reluctant to respond to the questions posed by her. He had, however, shared his photographs and a picture of what he claimed to be 'his hospital's identity card'.

Suspicious about his motives, the woman dialed up the hospital in London and found out that the man in question was not their employee.

"I noticed the number of a photo studio in one of the pictures shared by him and decided to call that number," said the woman.

She said that the call was picked up by a friend of the man. He told her that the man with whom she had been talking for so long was a Pakistani, was married and had three children. He also said that the man had cheated many other women in the same manner.

Realising that she was conned by him, she confronted him. "I asked him upfront which city in Pakistan did he belong to? First he tried to cajole me, but later threatened to kill me if I interfered in his life," the woman said.

The woman, a freelancer at a popular five-star hotel, later lodged a complaint at the Versova Police station. The police registered a complaint of non-cognizable offence in the matter. The woman, however, said that she wants an FIR against him and also a serious crime investigation in the matter.



(With Inputs From ANI)