Opposition Seeks Maharashtra Minister's Resignation For 'Illegal Bungalow', Reserved For Fire Station Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said that as per the Solapur municipal commissioner's report, the land where the minister's bungalow stands was reserved for a fire brigade station.

Congress said Subhash Deshmukh's alleged illegal construction was a "glaring example" of corruption Mumbai: Opposition on Saturday demanded Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh's resignation, claiming that authorities have found that his bungalow in Solapur city was constructed illegally. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said that as per the Solapur municipal commissioner's report, the land where the minister's bungalow stands was reserved for a fire brigade station. Mr Munde told reporters in Mumbai that the commissioner had conducted an inquiry into the matter on the Bombay High Court's directions, following a public interest litigation over the issue.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the Urban Development portfolio, and "people were eager to know" what action he would take against Mr Deshmukh, Mr Munde said.



Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Mr Deshmukh's alleged illegal construction was a "glaring example" of corruption under the current government.



Mr Deshmukh should be sacked immediately, he demanded.



Speaking to local news channels, Mr Deshmukh denied that there was any illegality.



"I will resign if I am found guilty. If my bungalow turns out to be illegal, I will myself demolish it," he said.



According to the purported report, copies of which were circulated to media, the municipal commissioner has stated that permissions granted for the construction were not proper, and the land was reserved for a fire brigade station.



