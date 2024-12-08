Opposition Members Take Oath As MLAs In Maharashtra Assembly

Congress' Nana Patole and Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray were among the opposition MLAs who took oath.

Members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday took oath as MLAs in the newly constituted Maharashtra assembly.

The opposition members had boycotted the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday, the first day of the special three-day session of the assembly, alleging misuse of EVMs in the recently-held state polls.

Congress's Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar and Amit Deshmukh, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray were some of the prominent opposition MLAs who took oath as soon as the House reassembled for the day.

On Saturday, the opposition cited that it was also protesting against the curfew and arrests in Markadwadi village in the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur, where villagers sought a 'repoll' using ballot papers.

