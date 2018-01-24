On Republic Day, Opposition Parties Plan Unity March In Mumbai The "Save The Constitution March", which will be held in Mumbai on Republic Day, will be attended by the Trinamool Congress, National Conference and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT The "Save The Constitution March" will be held in South Mumbai on Republic Day. Mumbai: At least three opposition parties will come together in Mumbai in a show of unity on Republic Day, with a march in the heart of the financial capital. The move comes ahead of the budget session of parliament, which begins on January 29.



The "Save The Constitution March" will be attended by the Trinamool Congress, National Conference and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. It is not yet clear if the Congress will join the march. Sources in the party said the Central leadership has left it to the local leaders to take a decision.



Hardik Patel, the leader of the Patel quota stir, is also likely to join the march, sources said.



The march will begin from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at Oval Maidan in South Mumbai.



At least three opposition parties will come together in Mumbai in a show of unity on Republic Day, with a march in the heart of the financial capital. The move comes ahead of the budget session of parliament, which begins on January 29.The "Save The Constitution March" will be attended by the Trinamool Congress, National Conference and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. It is not yet clear if the Congress will join the march. Sources in the party said the Central leadership has left it to the local leaders to take a decision. Hardik Patel, the leader of the Patel quota stir, is also likely to join the march, sources said.The march will begin from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at Oval Maidan in South Mumbai.