On Board India's First Luxury Cruise Ship, Mumbai Couple Says, 'I Do'

Prabir and Sayali Correa cut a wedding cake on board Angriya, the luxury cruise liner

India's first luxury cruise ship saw the first on board wedding on Saturday. Captain of the ship, 'Angriya' plying between Mumbai and Goa, solemnised the wedding of Prabir and Sayali Correa, a Mumbai couple, on the day the ship set sail.

"Captain has the right to solemnise a marriage and later on give evidence in court that they are married at sea. I feel happy that on India's first cruise I got this chance," said Captain Irwin Sequeira, who has more than 15 years of experience in sailing and has steered more than 60 ships in his career.

The couple said, it was an "extremely unique" moment to be married on board a cruise liner. "I am honoured to get married on board India's first cruise. It was a dreamy moment for me. This was something I didn't expect. For the very first time, I am sailing on a cruise," said Sayali Correa, the bride.

Sayali and Prabir cut a cake on the deck as the crew and holidaymakers on board cheered. Earlier their marriage was registered at a Mumbai court.

The cruise, which has six decks and 104 cabins, can accommodate 399 passengers at a time. The tickets of the cruise, which will run four times a week except during monsoons, are priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000.

(With inputs from ANI)