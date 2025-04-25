No End In Sight For Dharavi's Water Issues

As temperatures continue to rise and Mumbai braces for a harsh summer, Dharavi's water crisis is set to intensify. Various pockets within the sprawling slum do not receive water for three to four days at a stretch. Erratic supply and growing dependence on private water tankers not only strain residents financially but also expose them to serious health risks every day.

"Nearly 70% of our home space is filled with water drums and pots. We get water for just a few hours, shared by, at least, five families. The drinking water pipelines are leaking and often run over or through gutters," said Nijam Khan, a resident of 90-feet road. "The water pressure is low, and the tanker mafia makes life worse. We've lived like this for decades. I just hope redevelopment happens quickly so that we can finally get clean, regular water like others in Mumbai," he added.

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, gets its daily water supply from the Bhandup reservoir. Water is supplied once a day across its seven wards, anytime between 6 am and 10 pm. However, unauthorised water connections have increased in recent times, resulting in reduced pressure and unequal distribution. According to sources, almost 50% of the connections in Dharavi are illegal, drawing water meant for legal users. "While MHADA, SRA, and private buildings in Dharavi receive regular water bills from the BMC, the informal tenements share a single BMC meter and residents are charged a fee for water supply," the source added.

Residents from different areas have echoed similar concerns. "Water pressure is a joke - it doesn't flow, just drips," said Sunita Devi from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. "The tanker mafia demands spot payments and charges more during shortages. The authorities should act," she added.

The cost of a 10,000-litre tanker ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per litre but can shoot up to Rs 5,000 per litre during emergencies and peak summers. "We have to choose between paying for water or buying essentials. It's a daily struggle," said another resident from Muslim Nagar.

Contamination is another pressing issue. Waterwalla, a social enterprise working in slums, has noted frequent leaks and bacterial contamination. Their report highlighted high turbidity, odour, and presence of harmful bacteria like E. coli due to poor infrastructure.

Experts from the International Institute of Population Sciences have observed that due to narrow lanes and dense households, drinking water and sewage lines often run side by side, making residents vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

While efforts like a new sewage treatment plant are underway, residents believe that only full-scale redevelopment will bring lasting change. "We want clean drinking water, fresh air, and a dignified life," said Mahima Jaiswal from Matunga Labour Camp. "Basic necessities should not be treated as a luxury," she added.