Nearly 3 Kg Gold Found Hidden Behind Mirror In Aircraft Toilet In Mumbai

A customs official checks the aircraft toilet for illegal gold

It looks like any other toilet in an aircraft. It is of the usual size like a telephone booth, and there are plastic racks on which paper tissues are kept. The mirror looks nothing out of the ordinary. Except, there are nearly 3 kg gold neatly hidden behind the plastic cover of the mirror.

Customs officials based on intelligence inputs checked the aircraft, which was flying on an international route, and seized the gold.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers in Mumbai went inside the aircraft while it was at the parking bay. They ran a fine comb in the small washroom, mostly made of plastic and light metal, and finally found the gold hidden behind the mirror.

An official said the mirror was taken out and the gold, a total of 2,932 grams, were seized. The gold is worth Rs 1.23 crore, officials said.

Further investigation is on.