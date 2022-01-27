Mumbai's Iconic Double Decker BEST Buses Go Electric, 900 To Ply In City

BEST, the iconic red double-decker bus in Mumbai, is going electric and it will soon procure 900 such buses for the city, minister Aaditya Thackeray announced Thursday in a string of tweets.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray and I have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai's iconic double-decker buses," tweeted the Minister.

"While doing so, the BEST is procuring 900 of them, fully electric and emission-free. As we increase our BEST fleet, ultimately to 10,000 electric/clean alternate fuel buses, our aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases our capacity," he added.

"Along with Mumbai, I have requested municipal commissioners of other cities who are procuring electric buses to also add double-decker electric buses into their fleets on busy routes," said Mr Thackeray.

The BEST undertaking provides public bus services in Mumbai and neighbouring cities, including Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai. Around 25 lakh passengers travel daily in the BEST buses.

"I thank BEST chairman @AshishChemburk1 ji, GM Lokesh Chandra ji, and the committee of BEST for honouring our suggestion," he said.

