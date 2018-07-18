Mumbai's Elphinstone Road Station To Be Renamed As Prabhadevi

The station code for newly renamed Prabhadevi station will be PBHD.

In another case of changing the British era names, the Western Railway on Tuesday renamed Elphinstone Road Station to Prabhadevi on Mumbai's suburban section.

According to a notification, the new name will come to effect from the midnight of July 18, that is from July 19.

"Necessary changes are being made on station boards, indicators, PA system, etc for the benefit of passengers," read the official statement.

The station, named after Lord Elphinstone, the Governor of Bombay from 1853 to 1860, is renamed after the local deity 'Prabhadevi'. This renaming was first proposed by Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote in 1991.

Elphinstone is the station where as many as 23 people were killed and over 39 injured in a rush-hour stampede at the railway station's foot over bridge on September 29 last year.