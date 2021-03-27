Fire Breaks Out In Basement Of Commercial Building In South Mumbai

The fire broke out in the basement of Gammon House, a commercial building in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed building in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area this morning, a fire brigade official said.

The fire broke out in the basement of Gammon House, a commercial building on Veer Savarkar road around 6 am, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

Eight fire engines and seven water tankers were sent to the spot, he said, adding there are no reports of any casualty.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)